Ruben Selles’ secret weapon in Sheffield United promotion race as players sent “total commitment” warning

Ruben Selles has reminded his Sheffield United players that he demands total commitment to his methods, as his Bramall Lane reign ticks ever closer to getting properly started. The Spaniard replaced Chris Wilder at the helm in South Yorkshire earlier this summer, bringing in his own coaches and principles.

The early signs have been good, with four wins from United’s first four pre-season games before their 100 per cent record was shattered by a 3-2 defeat in Nice last night courtesy of an extraordinary own goal from Harrison Burrows.

But for that remarkable moment, the left-back placing the ball past his own goalkeeper Michael Cooper from around 30 yards out, the Blades would have earned a deserved result against the Champions League side as their pre-season preparations took a step up.

The Blades have returned to England ahead of this weekend’s final friendly, a behind-closed-doors game against Premier League club Fulham, and take on Bristol City at Bramall Lane a week later on the first weekend of the Championship season.

United’s players have been worked hard throughout the summer as Selles and his staff look to implement their high-pressing game, which has been described as “chaotic” by those who have experienced it before.

But the Spaniard is also careful to consider the other side as well. “I like to give people time off,” said Selles, who divided training on the Blades’ recent pre-season trip to Girona into two blocks of three days with days off in between.

“That is something I think is vitally important - as important, for me, as the time we spend here. I ask a lot of people, and there is nothing wrong with that. When we are at work, we are at work, and everything has to be focused on being the very best that we can be. It is demanding and it is hard. I make no apologies or excuses for that.

“When you are at work, it is important that you make that time count. In order to do that, you have to be clear and ready. That’s where the time off is important. We are all adults. We know how to behave and how to look after ourselves.

“We know what is expected of us and the standards we must set. So that is the faith I put in my players, that they do the right things when they are not here at the club. We are all professionals, and we know what that means."

Selles’ appointment was not met with universal approval, following the eyebrow-raising decision by new owners COH Sports to dispense with Wilder’s services after the popular former manager led United to the previous season’s play-off final.

But some impressive attacking performances have increased excitement levels ahead of the new season, with Selles keen to add to his squad further ahead of September 1’s transfer deadline.

“We have plenty of work to do but I am already seeing good things,” Selles, speaking to the local media after last weekend’s friendly victory over Chesterfield, added. “That is because of the work we are putting in and because we are getting to know each other. We understand what we all want and that process must continue."

“We continue to work hard every single day we are here. That is why, like I say, I give people lots of time off because it helps with that. I demand a lot, but I think it is in a good way and a way that people like. I have trust in my players and the people around me.”