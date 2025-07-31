Sheffield United's alternative transfer plan as Ruben Selles makes "difficult month" admission

As time ticks down towards the first league game of the new Sheffield United era, a week on Saturday, Ruben Selles and his recruitment staff are very much focused on players they hope to add to their group.

United are searching for midfield reinforcements and also need to strengthen at centre-half, after Jack Robinson, Anel Ahmedhodzic and Tyler Bindon all missed Wednesday’s penultimate friendly of pre-season against Nice.

The arrival of Louie Barry has filled one hole on the wings but a player capable of playing at right centre-half and right back has been on the agenda all summer, with Femi Seriki currently the only senior and recognised player for that position in United’s squad.

But at the same time Selles is conscious of balancing his own needs with getting some of the players on the periphery of his squad out on loan, with forward Louie Marsh one player who could benefit from first-team football elsewhere this season after missing out on the United squad for the last couple of friendly games.

United have already sent out Billy Blacker, the 19-year-old joining League Two side Tranmere Rovers on a temporary deal, but are expected to keep Scottish youth international Ryan One in the building after a blistering pre-season campaign in front of goal saw him force his way into Selles’ plans.

Asked if the thought of getting some youngsters out was also on his mind as well as arrivals, Selles admitted: “Absolutely. I think everyone is different. Some of them are working really well and some of them will be part of our plans for the season ahead.

“Some of them that are also working really well will need to go out and get some minutes and come back with some experience in any of the divisions that they can go to. We are creating that plan, we are monitoring absolutely everything on what we want and as I say, August is always a very difficult month for us. We are just having to take things day by day.”

United’s hopes of adding Djibril Soumare, the Braga midfielder, have been frustrated by visa delays while the Blades have also been linked with Tim Iroegbunam of Everton as Selles and his recruitment staff look to address the problem position of central midfield.

Vini Souza’s sale, coupled with injuries which will see Tom Davies, Oliver Arblaster and Jamie Shackleton miss the start of the Championship season, have left Sydie Peck as the only recognised central midfielder in Selles’ squad, with forwards Gus Hamer and Callum O’Hare amongst those to have been redeployed in the engine room during pre-season.

Welsh youngster Owen Hampson is another who has been handed the chance to impress Selles and his staff in pre-season, but would also be pushed down the pecking order when those three injured players return ... and when - sooner rather than later, Selles hopes - some more additions to a priority area can be sealed.