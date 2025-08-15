The transfer profile Sheffield United are targeting as Ruben Selles makes “mistakes” admission

Sheffield United have made players with experience of English football one of their priorities between now and the end of the transfer window, after boss Ruben Selles admitted his reluctance to repeat “mistakes” of the past at previous clubs. The summer window slams shut on September 1, with the Blades still four or five players light.

Centre-half is a priority area for strengthening while Selles is also keen to bolster his midfield, with Everton’s Tim Iroegbunam still a loan target despite the capture of Djibril Soumare earlier this month.

United remain keen on a deal for Nils Zätterström, the Malmo defender, and are looking to free up a spot on their GBE exemptions roster for the Swedish youngster as he doesn’t automatically qualify for a work permit.

But Selles is wary of signing too many more players who will need time to acclimatise to the Championship, which he has earmarked as one of the most difficult and physical leagues in world football.

“It's a mix,” he admitted. “I like the young talented players but I also like the experienced players who can give the platform for the others. A good dressing room is full of energy and talented players, and when you are looking at the Championship you want players who have that experience.

“Who have gone through situations, whether it’s a relegation battles or a promotion battle or being promoted, either automatically or via the play-offs. You have that feeling, as we all have a little bit in some of us.”

United’s recruitment so far has been focused on youth, with Tyler Bindon (20) and 22-year-olds Louie Barry and Soumare tasting their first experience of life in English football’s second tier. The recent departure of Kieffer Moore has left United light on experience, and the leadership in their dressing room could be depleted further if Jack Robinson is prised away by Wrexham before the transfer deadline.

Asked if he was wary of replacing players as much in the dressing room as on the pitch, Selles - still looking for his first win as Blades boss after back-to-back defeats to Bristol City and Birmingham City - admitted: "Absolutely. It's not at the back of my mind, it's one of the requests.

“I have been at clubs in the past where we've made the same mistakes, where you get excited because you're getting a lot of young prospects and you forget that you need some platform for them to develop.

“It should be a good mix with players in that, who are experienced in the category and division and can give you the platform for the other players to grow. And many times those players end up growing in themselves. For sure it's one of the points we'd like to put to our recruitment department.”

Left on the bench for Wednesday’s League Cup defeat at Birmingham, Barry could return to the Blades’ starting line-up for tomorrow’s trip to Swansea City while Selles must choose between Robinson and Rhys Norrington-Davies to partner Bindon at centre-half.

Soumare could be in contention to start after completing almost an hour at St. Andrew’s while the likes of Tyrese Campbell and Gus Hamer are almost certain to be on the teamsheet in South Wales.