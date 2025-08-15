Sheffield United transfer hopes could rest on £35m Premier League deal as Ruben Selles patience tested

It already appears to be being tested more than Sheffield United’s leaky defence, but Ruben Selles may have to show some more patience in his pursuit of Everton man Tim Iroegbunam. We understand that the midfielder remained a target for the Blades despite the arrival of Djibril Soumare earlier in this window.

The Senegalese youngster was one of very few bright spots for Blades fans as United tumbled out of the League Cup at the first-round stage on Wednesday evening, with defeat at Birmingham City. Selles is not expecting any reinforcements ahead of this weekend’s trip to Swansea City, as he searches for his first win as Blades boss.

His patience is clearly wearing thin, admitting in his pre-match press conference yesterday that United’s recruitment process this summer “has not been good enough” with five players still needed to make the Blades competitive following a glut of summer departures.

Centre-half is another priority position while another forward may well feature on Selles’ target list after the departure of Kieffer Moore to Wrexham, and Oli McBurnie’s decision to sign for Hull City rather than return to Bramall Lane.

Iroegbunam has been featuring for Everton in pre-season and with David Moyes’ own squad stretched ahead of the start of the Premier League season, he is reluctant to sanction the departure of any players on loan before the Toffees have a replacement in the building.

Everton are actively seeking midfield incomings, with Benfica man Florentino Luís linked and Douglas Luiz, of Juventus, another player of interest. Nottingham Forest are also interested in the former Aston Villa man, who could cost £35m if he returns to England.

That could then free up Iroegbunam for a loan move elsewhere, with youngster Harrison Armstrong also potentially being let out again after spending time with Derby County previously. Speaking recently about his plans for the campaign ahead, Iroegbunam didn’t give a great deal away.

“For me it’s more just in terms of being able to get through the pre-season injury-free,” said the former Villa man, who has struggled for consistent fitness since making the move to Merseyside. “And then just seeing how it goes from there really. And that’s what I’m aiming to do.”

United will be encouraged by the fact that he has played in pre-season, however, and should be in a good physical shape if he does indeed arrive at Bramall Lane before September 1’s transfer deadline.

“I feel like every player will probably say the same,” he added. “You want to be getting as many minutes into legs in pre-season as possible, so that when you go into the season you’re ready to go. You’re not breaking down with cramp or getting fatigued early.

“I didn’t really take much time off. I had a few weeks, I’d say, off and then I got straight into it, so that I was in the best shape to hit the ground running. And it was, for me, just about being able to get through pre-season fit so that I can start the season well.

“I’ve been doing a lot of gym, trying to make myself bigger so that I’m able to combat more in the midfield. And I’d probably say eating a lot healthier as well.”