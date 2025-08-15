Ruben Selles considering big Sheffield United change after tough start at Bramall Lane

Ruben Selles is pondering a change to his approach after a tough start to his Sheffield United career which has seen two defeats in the Blades’ opening two games. But the new United chief has pledged to stay true to his principles and beliefs ahead of any potential tweaks.

United were far too open on the first day of the season and were carved open by Bristol City, who ran out 4-1 winners, and things didn’t get any better in the League Cup at Birmingham City on Wednesday night.

Gustavo Hamer’s halfway-line stunner, with less than 20 minutes of normal time left, was United’s first shot on target and City could have been out of sight long before Jay Stansfield’s deflected effort booked their place in the second round with three minutes left on the clock.

The Blades didn’t have a great deal of time on the training ground ahead of tomorrow’s long trip to Swansea City but the preparaton time saw Selles contemplating a change of approach, with Djibril Soumare a potential option.

The Senegalese midfielder was the one bright spot for the Blades at Birmingham - at least until Hamer’s dramatic impact - with an assured debut impressing supporters. He is still getting up to speed fitness-wise but could provide a more solid option in midfield, either alongside or instead of Sydie Peck.

But moving to a double pivot in midfield would mean sacrificing another of United’s attacking players further up the field. The obvious solution may be to redeploy Hamer, potentially into the left-wing role he shone in last term, but Selles prefers a different profile for his widemen.

The one thing for certain is that United cannot afford to continue being so wide-open defensively if they hope to go one better than last season’s play-off final defeat. “We need to adjust, for sure,” Selles admitted.

“The principles and values you have is one thing and that shouldn’t change, because I am here for a reason in what I have done in the past. But you need to adjust when the situation is not ideal in terms of what we are living right now. We need to be even more brilliant to give my players even clearer situations for them to perform, rather than overcomplicating things.”

Soumare, on loan from Braga, got through 56 minutes on his debut at St. Andrew’s. Selles and his coaching staff are now facing the dilemma of how to get him up to match speed while not compromising United’s midfield with a player who is not up to match speed.

"I think as a holding ‘six’ he can play alone, or play with a player around him,” Selles said of the 22-year-old. “He's athletic, he can cover the pitch. We saw [at Birmingham] some of his abilities and qualities, and that's why we signed him.

“We just needed to be careful about his first experiences with us because he didn't play matches in pre-season. We saw a little bit of him in his first game and hopefully we see more in the coming games."