Ruben Selles makes Jack Robinson point as X-rated linesman spat highlights Sheffield United frustration

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ruben Selles has called on his Sheffield United players to keep their heads after some X-rated verbals from skipper Jack Robinson, aimed at an assistant referee, summed up the Blades’ current frustrations during Wednesday night’s League Cup defeat to Birmingham City. The Blades tumbled out of the competition at the first round stage after losing 2-1 in the second city.

That result saw their disappointing start to the new era at Bramall Lane continue, after Saturday’s 4-1 mauling at home to Bristol City in Selles’ first match in charge. The first City goal was also a gift from the Blades, with a poor backpass from Dovydas Sasnauskas selling goalkeeper Adam Davies well short.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the frustration boiled over when Robinson was caught on the watching Sky cameras aiming several X-rated volleys at the assistant referee just moments after he was booked following a tangle with Kyōgo Furuhashi right in front of the official’s nose.

Ruben Selles makes Jack Robinson point as X-rated linesman spat highlights Sheffield United frustration

Robinson escaped further punishment from referee Gavin Ward, who did have a word with the Blades skipper later in the piece as he prepared to launch a long throw into the Birmingham box and kicked a spare ball away in frustration.

Selles has reiterated the need for United to strike the right balance between being “competitive” but also keeping their heads, and will look for the ever-combative Robinson to set the tone whilever he remains at Bramall Lane amid ongoing speculation linking him with a move to United’s Championship rivals Wrexham.

Warning - video contains offensive language

Jack Robinson is shown a yellow card following a scuffle with Kyōgo Furuhashi 🟨



And then lets the officials know he isn't best pleased with the decision 😅 pic.twitter.com/pM9Wj08XYh — ITV Football (@itvfootball) August 13, 2025

“Sometimes it’s difficult to contain your emotions in that moment,” Selles said of the Robinson incident. “I have not spoken to Jack about those things but I am sure he will like to remain a little bit more calm in that space. It came from a couple of errors, even the yellow card was too rash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it is what it is. Right now, we’re still looking, both individually and as a team, to be sure of what we really are and that we are really competitive and sometimes those emotional things can happen. We just need to make sure we don’t repeat it and that’s not just Jack, that goes for everyone.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyōgo’s dramatic fall to the turf after the slighest bit of contact from the United skipper will understandably have irked Robinson but in an era when respect for referees and officials is prevalent, his actions sparked intense debate on social media - especially after being picked up by the watching Sky Sports and ITV cameras.

But Robinson has never been an individual that anyone could accuse of not caring for the cause and even amongst uncertainty about his long-term United future, with his contract up in the summer, he continues to give everything for the cause, taking a whack from Willum Willumsson as the two contested a cross into the box.