The story of Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark's "frustrating" time at Sheffield United amid injury turmoil

Newcastle United defender Ciaran Clark has suffered a “frustrating” start to his loan spell at Sheffield United, with an injury setback leaving him unable to add to his three appearances in Blades colours so far.

By Danny Hall
Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:00 am
Updated Wednesday, 21st September 2022, 11:01 am

The 32-year-old defender joined United in the summer and despite having a tough time on his debut at Watford, playing out of position on the right of United’s back three, there were signs in his next game against Millwall of the experience and quality that saw him spend so long at a club like the Magpies.

After coming off the bench for a 20-minute cameo against West Brom in the EFL Cup, Clark has not been seen since after suffering a setback in his recovery from an initial hamstring injury.

And his absence is particularly keenly felt at present, with almost the entire left-side of United’s defence being decimated and right-sided Anel Ahmedhodžić joining the Blades’ walking wounded this week.

"He had a little setback in training a couple of weeks ago and was at the four to five-week mark last week," Stuart McCall, United’s assistant manager, said before the weekend victory over Preston North End.

“He’s had a little setback, a muscle injury. He had a little damage at West Brom and then in training. He was almost back and then he unfortunately overstretched for something and it went again.

Ciaran Clark in action for Sheffield United before injury struck: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“Nowadays, it's all scans, and you have to make sure you're right and symptom-free. Unfortunately there’s a few at that mark. If they recuperate well, I imagine they’ll all be available at a similar time.

“It’s a shame. It's so, so frustrating, for anyone who comes to a new club to pick up an injury.

“He played on the right hand side at Watford for the first time in his career at 32, on the wrong side, and then he got back in the team on the left-hand side.

"He was desperate to get back, and training really hard with the medical team, and had a little setback unfortunately. It happens in football, injuries are part and parcel of it. But it’s frustrating for him, frustrating for us, frustrating for everyone. He just wants to be back involved."

“It’s an area of the park we can’t afford any more injuries, for sure,” McCall added, referring to the left side of defence.

