Sheffield United starlet Oli Arblaster living the dream at Blades as he hails influence of two teammates

But despite his inexperience, Arblaster – who doesn’t turn 19 until January - has impressed both coaching staff and teammates alike with his mature performances and was rewarded, after making his first-team bow earlier in the season in the EFL Cup, with a league debut for his boyhood club at Hull City.

“It was obviously a dream come true to play for Sheffield United, having supported them all my life,” Arblaster said.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s a massive achievement and one that me and my family are really proud of.”

A United player since the age of six, Arblaster has graduated through the youth ranks at United with Paul Heckingbottom, the Blades boss and former boss of the U23s, predicting he will be a first-team regular in years to come.

“This is where I want to be and who I want to play for,” Arblaster, speaking to SUTV, added.

“To be in and around first team players, and training with them every day, has only benefitted me at this age. So I’m buzzing.

Oliver Arblaster celebrates victory at Hull City on his league debut for his boyhood club Sheffield United: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

“People here have played hundreds of career games in the league so being in and around them is obviously benefitting my game. I’m doing all I can, day in, day out, to learn from them and add things to my game as well.

Describing midfielder Ollie Norwood as a player he keeps an eye on most in training and games, Arblaster picked out skipper Billy Sharp when pushed for a footballing hero.

The two were once pictured celebrating one of Sharp’s goals when Arblaster was a ball-boy in front of the Kop, and are now teammates at Bramall Lane.

Oliver Arblaster signs a new contract with Sheffield United surrounded by some of his proud family: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

“He was always scoring goals and who doesn’t look up to him, really?” Arblaster said of Sharp.

“I had a season ticket when I was very young, then went to ball-boying in front of the Kop and now I’m in and around it.