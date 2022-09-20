'I love it here' - Sheffield United key man's honest admission about contract status with deal up in summer

Promotion expert Norwood, now 31, is looking to secure Premier League football for the fourth time in his career, and for the second time as Bramall Lane, and is back to his imperious best in midfield to help the Blades go into the international break top of the Championship table.

The former Northern Ireland midfielder put pen to paper on a new three-year deal in the summer of 2020 and although it has not been publicly confirmed whether that contract contained an option in the club's favour to extend it by a further season, that has been standard practice at Bramall Lane in recent years.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And Norwood, who was a standout player as the Blades beat Preston North End at the weekend to extend their lead at the top of the table to three points, admitted: "I've always enjoyed my football at Sheffield United.

"I've loved being here from the minute I signed. The second season in the Premier League was difficult for everyone, there's no hiding away from that, but there's a resilience about us as players and we want to get back there.

"This is a club we all care about. This is my fifth season now and I've enjoyed every minute of being a Sheffield United player. Hopefully there's a few more years to come yet."

John Fleck, Ollie Norwood and Sander Berge of Sheffield United stand over a free-kick: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Asked if he had yet been approached about a new deal, Norwood admitted: "No, not yet.

"It's up to the football club, isn't it? There's nothing I can do. I've just got to keep playing well and see what happens.

"I'm sure when they think the time's right, they'll come and speak to me. But until then I've got to keep playing well and see what happens."

"I'm old and experienced enough to know that if they want me to stay, they'll make it happen," Norwood continued.