United, already missing a number of key men with the Bramall Lane treatment room in danger of becoming oversubscribed, were dealt their latest fitness blow this morning with confirmation from the Bosnian FA that Anel Ahmedhodžić, their in-form right centre-half, has damaged a thigh muscle and, in their words, will miss “at least four weeks”.

Although two of those weeks are negated by the rest of the international break, with Ahmedhodžić expected to report back to United’s Shirecliffe academy for treatment, the prognosis does threaten his participation in a number of key games as Heckingbottom’s men look to regain their grip on top spot in the Championship.

And with his injury leaving Chris Basham and John Egan as the club’s only two senior and recognised centre-halves, Heckingbottom and his trusted lieutenants on the United coaching staff may have to go back to the drawing board ahead of their next game against Birmingham City.

With a host of left-sided defenders out – including Enda Stevens, Max Lowe, Jack O’Connell, Ciaran Clark and Jack Robinson, plus midfielder Ben Osborn who is capable of playing left wing-back – United reshuffled in a bid to preserve their favoured 3-5-2 formation, with Basham playing out of position on the left of the back three.

But in Ahmedhodžić’s absence, Heckingbottom and Co. will be tempted to restore him to his natural position – and may elect to revert to the back four that they experimented with earlier this season, away at West Bromwich Albion in the EFL Cup.

Anel Ahmedhodzic of Sheffield United celebrates victory at Preston - which could be his last game for some time: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

After that game, which ended in a 1-0 defeat, Heckingbottom admitted it was a shape that his side had worked on and reserved the right to use it again in the future, noting how it allowed him to utilise more of his attacking talent further up the pitch.

Other options include promoting young defender Kyron Gordon, a natural right-footer, either side of Egan, or promoting from the pool of U23 players. Nicksoen Gomis, who spent time last season on loan at Bradford (Park Avenue), could be one candidate but another, Harry Boyes, is on loan with Forest Green Rovers.

United have given themselves some room for manouvre in terms of the free agent market by not registering the injured O’Connell with the EFL, leaving one spare space in their 25-man squad.

But United would be fortunate to find a free agent up to any sort of match fitness at this stage of the season and so Jayden Bogle’s return to fitness may prove timely – although playing either he or George Baldock at left wing-back would be another square peg in a round hole.

The fact that United went into this international break three points clear at the top of the table, despite their remarkable list of absentees, is testament to their resilience as much as their abilities and attitudes.