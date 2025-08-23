The overlooked bonus of Sheffield United's transfer spree as Blades eye Japhet Tanganga Millwall deal

Sheffield United’s long-overdue delve back into the transfer market earlier this week bolstered Ruben Selles’ options at the back - but also may have sent a powerful message to some of the key players already at Bramall Lane. The Blades signed Ben Godfrey and Nils Zatterstrom yesterday after agreeing deals with Atalanta and Malmo respectively.

The latter may need a bit more time to acclimatise to English football but the arrival of Godfrey, and the financial outlay required to secure it, is a big statement of intent from United as they look to arrest a poor start to the season that sees them go into this afternoon’s clash with Millwall bottom of the early Championship table.

That clash is made all the more intriguing by United’s serious interest in Lions defender Japhet Tanganga, who could move on before the September 1 transfer deadline. The Blades are understood to be in negotiations aimed at signing the former Tottenham Hotspur man, who has both admirers elsewhere and a bargain release clause available only to Premier League clubs.

It will be interesting to see whether Tanganga’s name features on the Millwall teamsheet when it is released publicly 75 minutes before this afternoon’s clash at Bramall Lane, which sees United and Selles looking for their first win of the season at the fourth time of asking.

But United’s welcome transfer business could be another key weapon if it comes to persuading one of their prized assets to commit to what they hope will still be a promotion push this season, especially if further arrivals materialise as expected before the deadline.

“Yes, correct,” agreed boss Selles when asked whether the incomings could reinvigorate United’s group. “I think it's also, as you mentioned, a matter of competitiveness, a matter of knowing that your position is not guaranteed.

“Even that you want that position guaranteed, you also want to know that someone else is coming and trying to chase that line-up spot and that always gets the very best of you. So yes, it's not only about me or about the fans, it's about a common feeling.”

Selles admitted that much of his focus has been on the man-management side of his job this week as he looks to pick up his players from another disappointing afternoon last weekend at Swansea City. “The way that we work is that everything is oriented into the person,” Selles added.

“Into the person that is working for us, into the person that is training, into the players. So that has been no different. The difference has been more related to putting them in the situations that they can be successful in and they can feel that success in the action that they do.

“And understand that not everything is going to go there in the game and when it's not going in our direction, we should have a platform where we can just reload and go again. It has been in that sense not different but obviously after the last week's results, we needed to go a little bit more into the personal detail.

“It depends on individuals but you are right in that sometimes, as a human being, when things are not going in your direction, you try to more introverted and see more of yourself than the picture for the team.”