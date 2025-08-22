Ruben Selles makes Sheffield United “pressure” admission amid supporter rallying cry

Ruben Selles has reminded Sheffield United’s supporters that his side “need them more than ever” as he looks to arrest a poor start to his Bramall Lane career against Millwall this weekend. The Spaniard has suffered defeat in all three of his games since succeeding Chris Wilder as Blades chief earlier this summer.

United are still very much in a transition phase but the teething problems have been evident, with their defence far too open in the first game of the season at home to Bristol City and then, after tactical and personnel tweaks to tighten them up, they became toothless in attack against Birmingham City and Swansea City.

Solving that conundrum could be key to Selles’ success at Bramall Lane, with the pressure slowly mounting ahead of the visit of Alex Neil’s Lions. The vibe from Bramall Lane is that Selles will be given time but he has been in football long enough to know that patience is in increasingly-short supply.

Frustration amongst Unitedites has been rising steadily since the summer change of manager, with a slow transfer window so far and poor results pouring further fuel on the fire. Selles admitted in his pre-match press conference that he hoped to have two fresh defenders in the building ahead of the Millwall game, understood to be Atalanta man Ben Godfrey and Malmo youngster Nils Zatterstrom.

Either player would have to have been registered by 12noon on Friday to be eligible to face Millwall, with Selles also hoping for a boost from the home crowd come kick-off. “Well, my message is simple; that we need them more than ever,” the Blades chief said.

“We didn't have the start that we wanted, that is obvious, but that doesn't change the fact that on Saturday we need to do our job proper. And if we do it, we need to do it with them on our side with 90 plus minutes. There is no success in any club with the fans and the team not going in the same direction.

“So my message to them will be like: ‘Go on Saturday, support the team, support the boys.’ It's not going to be easy, it's not going to be simple, but they are going to see a team that is 100 per cent giving themselves a good chance to win the game and then a team that they can recognise.”

United go into the weekend’s fixtures bottom of the Championship table, with an identical record to their crisis-stricken city rivals Wednesday, and another defeat would only turn up the pressure on Selles. “Yeah, this is there,” he admitted. “There's nothing that we can change; nothing that we can do about it.

“We know when you work and you play for Sheffield United, you know that you need to win every match. Then if not, and especially if it's consecutive, then you're going to be under massive pressure.

“I think that that's part of it. And we play and we live with that. So it's part of it. We try to think positive and try to think that we go for the victory and we are going to be trying to be at our best to get the three points.”