Sheffield United confirm second transfer arrival of day as promising starlet checks into Bramall Lane

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United have confirmed their second transfer arrival today after promising starlet Nils Zatterstrom checked into Bramall Lane. The 20-year-old arrives at United after a deal was struck with Malmo.

The move was not straightforward, with United forced to sell Jefferson Caceres to Dunfermline to free up a spot on their work permit exemptions roster for Zatterstrom after discovering he did not automatically qualify.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the deal has now been completed, with the youngster putting pen to paper on a four-year deal in South Yorkshire. "I'm looking forward to getting started,” he said. “The Swedish season started in January with European games so I'm ready to go. Sheffield United has a football-rich history and I can't wait to play at Bramall Lane."

The Swedish international’s move is subject to international clearance and relevant work permits being obtained. He will wear the number 21 shirt at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

United earlier today confirmed the loan arrival of Ben Godfrey from Atalanta, the centre-half joining the Blades for the rest of the season. Boss Ruben Selles told the media yesterday that he was confident two players would arrive ahead of tomorrow’s clash with Millwall, with Godfrey in line to make his debut against Alex Neil’s side.

Zatterstrom will at least have the advantage of being more up to speed than some of the other players who have joined United in this window, with the Allsvenskan season overlapping that in England.

He has played 12 times for Malmo since April, with his last appearance coming in a European clash with Latvian side FK RFS last month.