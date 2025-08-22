Ben Godfrey breaks silence on Sheffield United transfer move ahead of potential debut v Millwall

Ben Godfrey is relishing a return to his home county of Yorkshire after sealing a long-awaited loan move to Sheffield United this morning. The 27-year-old, who hails from York, has joined the Blades for the remainder of the season on loan from Atalanta.

Godfrey was identified as a top target for the Blades amid their lack of depth at centre-half, which was only deepened when Anel Ahmedhodzic joined Feyenoord earlier this month. He is also capable of playing at right-back, ticking a key box for boss Ruben Selles in terms of versatility.

The former Everton man, who spent time on loan at Ipswich Town last season in the Premier League, has twice been capped by England at senior level and could make his debut in tomorrow’s Championship clash at home to Millwall, should the required international clearance have arrived in time for him to be registered before the 12noon cut-off on Friday.

"I'm a Yorkshire lad so it’s brilliant to be back home, and I'm looking forward to getting started,” Godfrey said. “It was a good experience moving out to Italy. There were things I learnt about football, lifestyle and language but there's nothing like being in your home country and it’s especially good for the family, being close to home. So I’m really looking forward to it.

"The manager has some good ideas, I am looking forward to learning under him and I think there will be positives through the season that we can really look forward to. I've been training hard at Atalanta, so it's been good to get that into the legs. There have been plenty of minutes and plenty of tough training sessions as well, so I am feeling ready to go."

United will now turn their attentions towards further reinforcements to Selles’ squad as they look to address a poor early-season run of form that sees the Blades go into the weekend bottom of the early Championship table.

They are also looking to tie up a deal for Malmo youngster Nils Zatterstrom, who arrived in England earlier this week, and are keen on Millwall man Japhet Tanganga ahead of the September 1 transfer deadline.