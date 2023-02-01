The depth is clearly there. Otherwise they wouldn’t be second in the Championship table and 12 points clear of third despite being hit by a glut of injuries.

So too are Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge. With neither wanting to leave during last month’s transfer window, Sheffield United enter Saturday’s game at Rotherham with most of the players who have helped put them in such a strong position still at their disposal.

When he reflects upon events leading up to Tuesday night’s deadline, Paul Heckingbottom will be broadly satisfied with how they unfolded. But a manager, who by his own admission has grown used to fighting fires off-the-pitch even if sometimes people don’t notice, knows there are plenty of challenges yet to overcome before a squad which has excelled since August can even begin to think about celebrating promotion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As much as the retention of Ndiaye and Berge should be a cause for celebration, it would also be remiss not to note that Heckingbottom didn’t get everything he wanted during the January sales. Speaking soon after Christmas, the United manager insisted he would only countenance terminating Reda Khadra’s loan from Brighton and Hove Albion if a replacement could be found. Soon after the Germany under-21 international’s departure was announced, presumably after coaching staff had received that undertaking, it emerged United had been banned from processing new signings by the English Football League after failing to pay a debt relating to a previous deal. Khadra might not have excelled in South Yorkshire and, without wishing to be disrespectful, won’t really be missed. But he was an option for the coaching staff to consider. And so now, because of one of those “problems” Heckingbottom referred to during a recent conversation with journalists, United have one fewer at their disposal than before the market reopened.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nevertheless, as the focus shifts back towards football and Bramall Lane’s financial affairs, Heckingbottom will be both delighted and relieved that his squad essentially remains intact. Ndiaye, surely the most talented youngster operating outside the Premier League, had attracted interest from Everton after claiming 10 goals and eight assists so far this season. Crucially, neither he nor his intermediary were willing to engage with the Merseysiders - knowing that better opportunities are set to present themselves when he enters the final year of his deal this summer. With Heckingbottom publicly declaring that selling the Senegal international would threaten to undermine six months of good work, not to mention the fact that much of the fee reportedly being mooted would be swallowed-up by lifting the EFL’s embargo and then drafting in reinforcements, only the most reckless or desperate of boards could have considered taking such a step. Thankfully, common sense prevailed and with Fulham’s determination to land Berge clearly weakening, it was announced neither would be leaving until the end of the campaign.

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom cut an impressive figure during the transfer window: Warren Little/Getty Images

Clearly, United did consider off-loading the Norwegian. Otherwise talks with officials from Craven Cottage and to a lesser extent Newcastle would not have been held in the first place. Berge was ordered not to travel to Wrexham for Sunday’s FA Cup fourth round tie; a clear indication the powers-that-be did not want to risk him suffering an injury which might jeopardise any deal. Newcastle’s offer, a loan with a very loose ‘obligation to buy’ clause, made no sense in the circumstances. So if Fulham’s proposal was to be accepted, it had to be big enough to help United win the PR war which would inevitably have followed. When agents acting on Marco Silva’s behalf realised Torino’s Sasa Lukic was available for around £8m, something of that scale was never going to materialise. The end result is that two supremely gifted individuals - if Berge can learn to use his physical attributes more effectively, he could be a world beater - remain with United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owner Prince Abdullah bin Musa’ad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and his associates have done some things well during their spell in charge of United. They have also made mistakes, including allowing United to find themselves in the position which triggered the EFL’s punishment.

To his credit, Heckingbottom has never tried to make light of the situation or portray it as an inevitable consequence of the takeover process United are going through. Plenty of clubs have experienced regime change and still been able to meet their financial obligations - obligations Heckingbottom recently admitted the governing body were right to implement, referencing the “other” ones he has faced which haven’t entered the public domain.

Iliman Ndiaye will complete the season at Bramall Lane: Ashley Allen/Getty Images

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People need to know they’re going to get paid,” Heckingbottom said, before the draw at the Racecourse Ground. “They have to be there. Unfortunately, in this case, it’s us who are on the wrong end of them.”

A statement issued on behalf of United’s hierarchy soon after the EFL’s move suggested they had hoped it would be lifted by the end of last week. They will spend the rest of this one attempting to ensure that happens as quickly as possible.

Obviously, the dynamic of the division has changed with the likes of Middlesbrough, leaders Burnley and Watford all choosing to bolster the squads. The latter also rejected an approach from Everton for Ndiaye’s fellow Senegalse Ismaila Sarr. But the cushion United have established, combined with the ability within their ranks, should be enough to see them across the line.

United’s most impressive performer during the transfer window, however, has undoubtedly been Heckingbottom. Clearly learning from some of the difficulties endured by his predecessors, a few of which were self-inflicted, he has sought to wield power and influence as diplomatically as possible. Heckingbottom made it plain that if Berge or Ndiaye departed it would be against his wishes. But he couched it in language which did not provoke a political crisis at a pivotal stage of the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom will be relieved the majority of his squad remains intact: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

United, for different reasons, will be content with their work during the window. On a personal level, Heckingbottom should be proud.