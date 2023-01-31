Fulham and Newcastle United target Sander Berge hammers home Sheffield United vow

Sander Berge is understood to have reiterated his willingness to remain at Sheffield United until at least the end of the season ahead of tonight’s transfer deadline.

The Norway international’s future was plunged into doubt when it emerged Paul Heckingbottom had been ordered to withdraw him from the squad which drew with Wrexham in the FA Cup on Sunday, later confirming Bramall Lane’s hierarchy were “talking” with rival clubs about a player they signed for £22m from Genk three years ago.

Berge told Heckingbottom immediately after that decision was taken that he would have been happy to feature at the Racecourse Ground and was not personally agitating for a move; preferring instead to focus on trying to win promotion from the Championship before reviewing his position in South Yorkshire. It is something the midfielder is believed to have stressed again following United’s return from north Wales, where they drew 3-3 with the National League leaders despite being reduced to 10 men midway through the second period.

Sander Berge, the Sheffield United and Norway midfielder: Trond Tandberg/Getty Images

One of the teams to express an interest in Berge ahead of the fourth round tie was Fulham. However, contrary to reports, officials at Craven Cottage had also compiled a list of alternative targets which they made clear during their initial conversations with United. Another of Berge’s admirers, Newcastle, informed Heckingbottom’s employers they would prefer to broker a loan deal, possibly containing an option to buy agreement, rather than a permanent sale in order to adhere to their financial fair play obligations. If Eddie Howe’s men qualify for Europe, the constraints upon their spending power will be relaxed which means they would be in a stronger negotiating position come the summer.

After steering United to second in the table, where they currently stand 12 points clear of third place, Heckingbottom discovered nearly a fortnight ago that his employers had been hit with a transfer embargo after missing a repayment owed to a rival. Despite that, the former Barnsley, Leeds and Hibernian chief made it clear he would not be personally endorsing the departure of any of his leading names although United’s recruitment department had identified two potential replacements for Berge, including Lewis O’Brien, after learning of Fulham’s approach.

United are still thought to be paying off the £22m fee they agreed with Genk after purchasing Berge from the Belgians, who had indicated they would press for that to be settled in full should he move on before his contract in South Yorkshire expires.

Sander Berge in action for Sheffield United: Gary Oakley / Sportimage

Like Berge, Iliman Ndiaye made it clear he would rather stay put until the fate of United’s push for top-flight football is known after attracting admiring glances from Everton soon after Christmas. Ndiaye embellished his already burgeoning reputation by impressing for Senegal at the World Cup in Qatar. Having scored 10 goals and claimed eight assists since August, the attacker is viewed as the most exciting young talent in the English Football League. Although little progress has been made on extending his contract, which is scheduled to run out at the end of the 2023/24 campaign, recent performances have reassured Heckingbottom of Ndiaye’s commitment.

