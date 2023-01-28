Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom says he is keeping trialists Silko Thomas and Ethan Brierley abreast of developments at Bramall Lane, after refusing to make light of the position the Championship club finds itself in having been placed under a transfer embargo.

Describing the English Football League’s actions as “serious” - with his employers being punished for failing to pay a debt relating to a previous signing - Heckingbottom acknowledged the situation means it is unlikely he will be able to draft-in reinforcements before the window closes later this month.

Confirming United are aware of “interest” in Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge despite being yet to receive any “actual bids”, being prohibited from making new signings means neither Thomas, the Chelsea defender, nor Rochdale midfielder Brierley can be offered contracts after being invited to train at the Randox Health Academy.

Heckingbottom told The Star he is continuing to monitor both players and said: “Everyone knows the position we are in. It’s just about being honest with them (Thomas and Briereley) and letting them know what’s going on.

Paul Heckingbottom says he has been honest with Silko Thomas and Ethan Brierley about Sheffield United's situation: Naomi Baker/Getty Images

“We’re hoping this (the embargo) isn’t forever. It could change tomorrow so we as a staff aren’t just going to down tools and stop trying to do the things we always do, trying to hunt for things. We still have to plan and get things right.”

“Ethan has been in this week,” Heckingbottom added. “Silko hasn’t been with us this week, but I still have one (an interest) in him, yes.”

United have 30 days, beginning when the EFL first imposed its sanction, to avoid being prohibited from processing any new registrations for a further 12 months. Heckingbottom has asked the board to keep him in the loop with regards to the potential solutions being explored, as they attempt to find the outstanding amount within what was already a tight budget.

Confirming he does not want one of those to be player sales, even though United are second in the table and 13 point clear of third, the 45-year-old said: “There’s literally nothing I can do about this.

Ethan Brierley (left) has spent the week with Sheffield United: Pete Norton/Getty Images

“Different things affect me daily. This is not my challenge. It’s not just a line when I say my focus is on the games.

“It’s a big deal (the embargo) of course it is. It’s a problem. The sooner we get it dealt with the better. It’s a distraction. But there’s nothing I can do about it.”

“I could sit here and moan about it,” he added. But there’s a game we are trying to win. It’s not trying to be smart or belittle what has happened. It’s serious. But we can not let our focus shift from preparing for games.”

United face Wrexham in the FA Cup tomorrow, with the fourth round tie at the Racecourse Ground being broadcast live on terrestrial television.

Sheffield United are under a transfer embargo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Both Ndiaye, United’s leading goalscorer this term, and Berge are expected to feature in the squad which travels to north Wales.