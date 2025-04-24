Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Key Sheffield United fan theory addressed as Chris Wilder considers "situations" ahead of play-offs

The champagne had barely dried at Burnley’s promotion party on Monday evening when, from Sheffield United’s perspective, thoughts turned to what comes next in their bid to join the Clarets in the Premier League next season. If they are to do so then they will have to do it the hard way, through the play-offs.

If there is one silver lining from missing out on automatic promotion, it may be that at least the Blades have discovered their fate and can plan accordingly. Missing out on the final day, for example, could have been a big mental blow that proved difficult to overcome; United at least go into the final two games of the regular season knowing their immediate destiny.

That has led to suggestions in some sections of the fanbase that boss Chris Wilder should rest the majority of his first-team squad against Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers, and perhaps blood some more of the Blades’ promising U21 players who this week sealed their league title for the fifth consecutive season.

But while some of United’s squad are in need of a break, whether physical and mental, they also need to regain some rhythm and momentum ahead of the play-offs after the Burnley defeat extended their recent run to four defeats in their last five games.

“The thought process doesn't change,” said Wilder ahead of the trip to the Bet365 Stadium on Friday night. “Whether it's a pre-season friendly or the 45th or 46th game of the season. We'll prepare for a game of football. There are a few situations we have to take into account though. We have a few bumps and bruises which we've covered up recently to not show our hand, but now I think you'll see a couple of players who need a rest.

“Some may need a rest mentally as well, to freshen them up, and a few need match minutes. It's not going to be wholesale changes but we need to get into a rhythm as well. There are a couple of other things as well. I want to break the club record for Championship points [which stands at 91, back in 2022/23], and from an EFL point of view as well.

“I think the players deserve that for the campaign they've had. We've got two difficult games, but every game is difficult. I think [Stoke’s situation] puts it in perspective, a club who were in the Premier League for a long time who are still not safe. Do I think they will be? Yes. I like the club and I've known Mark [Robins] for a long time, but I'm all in for three points for Sheffield United. As I have been since I walked through the door.”

United’s U21s sealed their fifth consecutive Professional Development League title with a 3-0 victory over Colchester United at Bramall Lane earlier this week, but that won’t mean they will all be instantly promoted into the senior set-up for the rest of this campaign. “The young players have to earn the right to play,” Wilder added.

“I'm not taking anything away from them; they've had an outstanding season. But no disrespect, they're playing Colchester U21s on Tuesday and I should imagine that most of their good young players will be in the first team. We need to get up to Cat One, to challenge. They’re doing everything right and you can only beat what's in front of you but we need bigger challenges too.

Sheffield United set for Tom Davies injury boost after Chris Wilder update

“I’ve talked about this for a long time, it goes hand in hand with the training ground, which the owners understand and recognise. The purchase of Dore is massive for us and the knock-on effects in terms of going Cat One, we'd be playing the likes of teams we should be playing. It's a step up for the players. Ryan One will most probably be involved in the last two games, but all the other things I have to factor in.”

Tom Davies is also expected to feature for the Blades before the play-offs, after picking up a muscular injury earlier this year. “He trained yesterday,” Wilder confirmed of the former Everton man. “We'll see how he rocks up today and make decision on Friday but he will definitely be involved against Blackburn.”