"Ridiculous" - Chris Wilder slams Daniel Farke Leeds United speculation after pal chat

Speculation suggesting that Daniel Farke may be rewarded for leading Leeds United to the Premier League this season with the sack may not have come as too much of a surprise to Chris Wilder, who has seen football change a lot over his time in the game. But like much of the footballing world, he believes the very prospect is “ridiculous.”

A report in the Daily Mail this week suggested that Leeds, who sealed promotion on Monday evening when the Blades lost at Burnley, are considering whether to replace Farke before they return to the top-flight. His previous struggles in the Premier League with Norwich City were cited as a reported factor in the eyes of American owners, 49ers Enterprises.

The German’s Championship record is superb, this promotion with Leeds his third at this level after a couple with the Canaries, with the speculation about his future an unwelcome distraction from the celebrations of promotion and their tilt for the title against fellow promoted side Burnley.

Wilder and Farke have a great relationship, despite a rather rocky start when Wilder took exception to some of Norwich’s antics during Farke’s time in charge at Carrow Road, and spoke earlier this week on the phone. Asked about the speculation about his pal’s future, Wilder said: "I get it.

“It has changed, the game, on a lot of fronts. We talked about expectations and everything. I think we all understand the negative part of the job. I had a half-hour conversation with Dan and enjoyed it. He's a good guy, and it’s a great achievement by him.

“That isn’t a straightforward football club, it's got loads of things going for it but there is pressure on all of us, at different levels. I should imagine he has the most to deal with. The good things that come with it are offset by other parts of it.

“To football people, that's a ridiculous idea, or approach or decision, to football people internally. But maybe externally these are things that do happen and everyone has to deal with it and understand it.”

Wilder also confirmed that the FA have been in touch with United to ask for their observations after Burnley fans staged a post-match pitch invasion after sealing promotion on Monday evening. That sparked some confrontations between United figures and home fans, with one home supporter filming himself abusing Wilder and midfielder Hamza Choudhury dragged off the pitch after becoming enraged at one confrontation.

"I got a call from the LMA seeing if I was OK, because that's my union,” Wilder added. “The coaches got a call from their union and the players as well. I understand in terms of celebration because of the situation, but the club's had history [with Billy Sharp attacked by a Nottingham Forest fan at the City Ground back in 2022.]

“The FA as well have asked the club for their observations. I totally understand the hostile nature of the evening, and the celebrations and the euphoria around a team that gets promoted. I’m not taking anything away from the Burnley players, Scott Parker or his staff. It was a deserved promotion. But when things get set up beforehand and it doesn't materialise, it's not on me now or our players, our football club to deal with. It's for someone else.”