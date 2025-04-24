Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Chris Wilder responds to X-rated Leeds United chant after Sheffield United manager's Patrick Bamford chat

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder has responded to the X-rated chants aimed at him by jubilant Leeds United players celebrating their promotion to the Premier League earlier this week. United’s Yorkshire rivals sealed top-flight football again after a 6-0 battering of Stoke City was followed by defeat for the Blades at Burnley.

That Clarets victory also saw them automatically promoted to the Premier League and consigned the Blades to the play-offs, sparking celebratory scenes on both sides of the Pennines. During Leeds’ revelry, striker Patrick Bamford was filmed starting a less-than-complimentary chant about Wilder, with Leeds fans obliging by describing the Blades boss as “a w****r.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the same celebration party at Elland Road, former Blades player Jayden Bogle was also filmed dancing while the chant rang out from the assembled supporters. Many interpreted it as a little bit of payback from Bamford’s point of view, six years after being mentioned in Wilder’s iconic “muppets from Leeds” speech after United beat their Yorkshire rivals to promotion back in 2019.

Asked ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Stoke City if the Leeds celebrations had given him any more motivation to join them in the Premier League next season, Wilder revealed that Bamford had contacted him this week to offer his side of the story. "I don't need any of that [motivation],” Wilder said. “I'm a big boy, you give it you take it. You give it out locally, you take it locally as I've always done. We have our moments, other teams have their moments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I had a conversation with Pat yesterday and I've no issue at all with it. I'm not sure about the words from a fellow pro, but I appreciate and respected him giving me a call and we had 20 minutes. I spoke to Daniel [Farke, the Leeds boss] as well and had a half-hour chat with him. He's a top guy.

"They're a top team and a top football club. I'm a big boy. I would in a heartbeat have swapped our position for theirs but it isn't the case. 94 points for both of those teams is an incredible achievement. It was a tough campaign from the off for us and we've kept it alive to the 44th game. But ultimately we've finished in the position we will.”

Wilder has been no stranger to celebrations himself, after being filmed revelling in United’s derby double over rivals Wednesday this season, and agreed that the game would be boring without such events. “One hundred per cent,” he added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You know from my character, I don't just sit here and roll out the boring things. You want to dig deep into what this club's about and my thought process, and it's a big boys game.

“When I was playing, we used to give it and take it and it's part and parcel of the game, even on a Sunday morning. It's part of the interesting bit of the game. Local rivalries, rivalries between teams and everything that goes with it. So I have no issue. You have to take it and get on with it and I'm absolutely cool with it, and I said that to Pat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We had our moment in 2018/19, possibly off the back of an incredible afternoon against Ipswich and a long night and an early start and they've possibly done the same. I'd have done the same in terms of enjoying themselves, because promotion is an incredible achievement and you have to do a lot of things right.

Why Sheffield United boss has “no issues” with Leeds United celebrations after promotion

“We did a lot of things right and went close, and we're going to have to do a lot of things right between now and the end of the season.

“I don't think anyone should just accept that promotion is a given, by any team. Leeds, at the start of the season, would have been odds-on favourites, with the size of the club, budget, history, wage bill, manager and players. Odds on. But they didn't win it in March or by 20 points. It's not like a Birmingham situation in League One, where they've steamrolled everyone.

“They've been outstanding as have Burnley but they've both had their moments. But don't underestimate how hard you have to work and then how hard you party when you manage to get over the line. Congratulations again to both teams; both have outstanding sets of players and managers who fully deserve the positions they're in.”