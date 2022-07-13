Two schools of thought on the club’s quietly efficient summer in the transfer market.

One is that is a continuation from the second half of last season, with largely the same core group, has every chance of putting United back in the promotion frame.

The other is that you can’t stand still in football and a lack of churn eventually threatens mid-table stagnation.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iliman Ndiaye made rapid strides as an exciting young forward last season for Sheffield United. Picture: Darren Spales/Sport Image

A few months ago I might have veered towards the latter view. Now I think Paul Heckingbottom and those same players stand to prove me wrong.

The club has built on that base with a couple of quality signings significantly bringing down the age of the group, in Tommy Doyle and statement acquisition Anel Ahmedhodzic.

With that in mind, a further difference could also involve players already at Bramall Lane.

Iliman Ndiaye made rapid strides as an exciting young forward last season and now the stage is set for Daniel Jebbison to do the same, with another impressive forward talent in Will Osula pushing from behind.

United need more impetus up front, especially now the ranks have been thinned by the exits of David McGoldrick and Lys Mousset. It’s on tap for me, not least from Rhian Brewster, still only 22.

As per this column early in the summer, it’s the one department that should take care of itself.

Overall, with experienced Newcastle defender Ciaran Clark incoming, this is as good a position as anyone could realistically hope for considering the club is open to a takeover and finances are tight.

This next campaign was always going to be about keeping together as much as possible rather than expensive addition.

In that context, it’s good and not before time that someone from the hierarchy, in this case chief executive Stephen Bettis, has fronted some of the transfer updates rather than Heckingbottom himself.

Managers too often stand alone in the public view when in reality they have increasingly less influence on outcomes.