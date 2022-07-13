The centre-half, a Republic of Ireland international, will join the Blades on loan for the Championship season, barring any late and unforeseen hiccups.

He was made available to leave St. James' Park after the Magpies' signing of Dan Burn and Sven Botman in recent transfer windows, while United had a vacancy at the left side of central defence following the return of Ben Davies to Liverpool when his loan spell ended this summer.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Clark, who underwent a medical with United earlier this week, will compete with Jack Robinson for the left centre-half position, while Jack O'Connell continues his bid for fitness, and becomes boss Paul Heckingbottom's fourth summer signing following the arrivals of goalkeeper Adam Davies, defender Anel Ahmedhodžić and midfielder Tommy Doyle.

Clark was also a reported target for Chris Wilder's Middlesbrough, while Stoke and Birmingham City were also credited with an interest in the defender.

"He has experience at international level, in this league and the one above," Heckingbottom said of Clark, who was Newcastle's player of the year when the Magpies won the Championship title in 2017 and played just shy of 130 times for Eddie Howe's men.

Raheem Sterling of Manchester City holds off a challenge from Ciaran Clark and Sean Longstaff of Newcastle United (Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"But he also wanted to come here. We weren't the only ones wanting to take him, but he wanted to come to us and we say all the time how important that is.