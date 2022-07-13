Nine Sheffield United players who have caught the eye in pre-season friendlies so far

That has been the story of Sheffield United’s pre-season campaign so far, with victories over Casa Pia and Lincoln City – with an aggregate score of 6-0 after two 60-minute matches – raising hopes of a good campaign when the Championship gets underway for real for the Blades early next month.

Although Paul Heckingbottom, the United manager, has stressed these games are very much training exercises, there has been evidence of a few patterns of play that his coaching staff have been working on away in Portugal, with the likes of Rhian Brewster, Sander Berge, Ben Osborn and Will Osula all writing their names on the scoresheet so far.

United continue their pre-season campaign this weekend away at Scunthorpe United. But who has caught the eye so far for United? We took a look at nine players we believe have impressed in the two games to date …

Sheffield United players celebrate Daniel Jebbison's goal against Casa Pia - Sheffield United

Ben Osborn Entering the final year of his United contract after the option in his deal was activated over the summer, Osborn has caught the eye in pre-season in a bid to earn an extended stay at Bramall Lane. His set-piece delivery was dangerous against Casa Pia and he added to his goal against Lincoln with a couple of assists too

Rhian Brewster The former Liverpool man has looked lively in pre-season, hitting the base of a post against Casa Pia and then getting up and running with a brace of poacher's goals against Lincoln. But also showed an unselfish side to his game with his pressing and harrying, and had to be separated from Lincoln defender Adam Jackson after a tackle in the most recent friendly

Sander Berge Not quite at his rampaging best that we saw at the back end of last season but you can't argue with two goals in two games so far. Both have been from similar distances and have carried on Berge's knack of being in the right place at the right time, finishing with aplomb when the chance arose