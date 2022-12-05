Goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka ensured Gareth Southgate side progressed to the quarter-finals, where they will meet reigning champions France on Saturday evening.

Ndiaye will now travel back to England to link up with his club teammates ahead of this weekend’s Championship restart at home to Huddersfield Town, although he did appear to be limping slightly in a post-match video after being withdrawn at half-time against England.

And United are in line for a cash boost thought to be around £200,000 from his involvement in Qatar, and that of teammate Adam Davies of Wales. To compensate clubs providng players for the World Cup, in the middle of a domestic season, a £189m pot was set aside, with clubs reportedly due around £9,000 for each day one of their players is on international duty in Qatar.

Starting the day they joined up with their national team and ending the day they are knocked out of the tournament, that amount works out at just shy of £200,000 for Ndiaye – with a further top-up from Davies’ involvement with Wales. The United goalkeeper didn’t feature for Rob Page’s men as they were knocked out in the group stage, but United are still due a payout – although it will have to be shared with Stoke City because Davies has not been their player for two years.

With Ndiaye signing from Boreham Wood in 2019, United are due the full amount for his involvement with Senegal, which saw him make three appearances – including two starts – on the game’s greatest stage. United will also be entitled to a share of the payment Arsenal will receive for Aaron Ramsdale’s involvement with the England squad in Qatar, with the goalkeeper only moving to the Gunners last August.

Sheffield United players past and present in a footrace as Iliman Ndiaye looks to beat Harry Maguire in England's victory over Senegal on Sunday (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

United boss Paul Heckingbottom will no doubt privately hope that some of that windfall will trickle down into his budget for January but the Blades are expected to focus on keeping the likes of Ndiaye and Sander Berge at Bramall Lane when the window reopens, rather than additions.

