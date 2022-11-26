With 16 players understood to be approaching the final six months of their contracts, it promises to be an interesting summer at Sheffield United.
Which division United are in next season – they entered the World Cup break second in the Championship table – will undoubtedly play a big part in many of the decisions, while some of those players facing uncertain futures almost certain to have an option in their contract allowing the Blades to extend them by a further season.
Some of the players nearing the expiry of their deals are experienced heads, some promising youngsters. Boss Paul Heckingbottom has made his recommendations to the Bramall Lane board of who he feels should be offered fresh terms, admitting earlier this season: "It is out of my hands now.”
We have a look, in squad number order, at the 16 players – with some real fan favourites nearing the expiry of their Bramall Lane deals ...
1. A big summer looms
Ollie Norwood and Billy Sharp are two Sheffield United stars out of contract at the end of the current season, with the Blades facing a key summer
Photo: Simon Bellis
2. Enda Stevens (current age 32)
The Republic of Ireland defender has been a fine servant for the Blades since arriving on a free from Portsmouth, first helping them into the Premier League and then terrorising a number of top-flight right-backs. He has competition for his place from younger players but his experience could still prove vital
Photo: Andrew Yates
3. John Fleck (31)
Another one who has given fine service to the Blades since arriving in the dark days of League One, going on the journey all the way up to the top flight and then back down again. Fitness issues have plagued him this season so far but when he’s been available, he’s played – suggesting he’s a key man for United
Photo: Simon Bellis
4. Jack O’Connell (28)
A modern-day legend of the Lane, O’Connell continues to work hard at his rehabilitation and was recently hailed by teammate Oli McBurnie for his mentality. But his contract expires in the summer and it remains to be seen what United decide to do
Photo: Lexy Ilsley