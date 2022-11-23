Although both men are yet to make their first appearances of the tournament, being left on the bench for Senegal’s defeat to the Netherlands and Wales’ draw with the USA respectively, the Blades are one of many clubs who will benefit financially from their players being out in the Middle East after a £189million pot was set aside for clubs with representatives in Qatar.

For each day a player remains with their national team during the World Cup break, their club will be compensated – reportedly to the tune of around £9,000 per day. That begins when they join up with the national team, until their nation plays their final game of the tournament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

So United can expect around that amount for every day Senegal are in the tournament, but will receive a lesser cash bonus for Davies and Wales. Clubs only earn the full whack if the player was contracted to them at least two years before the start of the tournament – and Davies only initially joined United on loan in January earlier this year before signing permanently in the summer, meaning United will share the payday with his former club Stoke City.

But, by that same token, United should be entitled to a share of the payment due to Arsenal for goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale, who only joined the Premier League club last August after forcing through his move to the Emirates following United’s relegation from the top flight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ramsdale is one of three United academy graduates in Gareth Southgate’s England squad for Qatar and United would have profited further had Rhys Norrington-Davies, of Wales, not been ruled out of the tournament with a serious hamstring injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale is earning Sheffield United money for each day England remain in the World Cup in Qatar (Michael Steele/Getty Images)

If Wales or Senegal were to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup, United could be set to receive a share of a six-figure payout per player – which would certainly come in handy at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Iliman Ndiaye of Sheffield United (centre) is at the World Cup with Senegal: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

Advertisement Hide Ad