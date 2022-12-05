Had Aliou Cisse’s men prevailed against England and reached the quarter-finals in Qatar, Ndiaye would have missed the Championship restart game against their Yorkshire rivals. But Ndiaye will fly back to England this week to link up again with his club teammates, with boss Paul Heckingbottom reminding that United are his “priority” despite his experience of the biggest stage in world football with his country.

But his availability against the Terriers may not be as straightforward as first seems, with a concerning clip posted online showing Ndiaye appearing to hobble after the game. He was withdrawn at half-time against England, with Senegal already 2-0 down, and will likely be assessed by United’s medical staff when he returns to Shirecliffe later this week.

Ndiaye appeared to be in tears after the final whistle and was seen being consoled by a member of the Senegal coaching staff. After making his World Cup debut off the bench against hosts Qatar, Ndiaye then started Senegal’s final two games, against Ecuador and England.

Ndiaye’s involvement at the World Cup will only intensify speculation about his future. United’s joint top scorer this season is out of contract in the summer of 2024, with his representatives recently invited to the negotiating table to discuss a new deal. Boss Heckingbottom is keen to ensure Ndiaye remains at Bramall Lane until at least the summer, given his importance in their bid to win promotion to the Premier League.