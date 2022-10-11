The Chelsea player at centre of AC Milan’s link with Sheffield United’s Sander Berge

The January transfer window is edging closer and closer and the future of a key Sheffield United man remains uncertain with multiple high profile clubs reported to be monitoring the situation.

The Blades will hope to keep a hold of Sander Berge as they continue their push for promotion to the Premier League but may find it hard to persuade the Norwegian to remain at Bramall Lane if a club like AC Milan come in with an acceptable offer. The Serie A champions are the club who have been most prominently linked with the 24-year old in recent weeks and the latest reports suggest that their decision to make a move in January could depend on the future of a current Chelsea player.

The London side head to the San Siro in the UEFA Champions League tonight where they will face the current loan club of their French international midfielder Tiémoué Bakayoko. The former Monaco man signed for the Blues in 2017 but has been out on loan to multiple sides since 2018 and is currently in the second season of a two year loan to Milan. Now, according to a report from Italian publication SportCafe24, the 28-year old’s future could be the key to whether or not The Rossoneri move for Berge in 2023.

Milan have the option to make Bakayoko’s loan deal permanent but it is claimed that technical director Paolo Maldini is ‘confident’ that they will be able to move the Frenchman on from the San Siro which would free up space in their squad to bring in Berge. It is also said that the Norwegian would be a ‘perfect fit’ for Stefano Pioli’s side and the style in which they play.