Sheffield United breathe sigh of relief as Michael Cooper suitors agree transfer deal

Sheffield United supporters may be able to breathe a collective sigh of relief soon after one of the main suitors of goalkeeper Michael Cooper agreed an alternative transfer move this summer. The Blades were bracing themselves for interest in their prized asset after failing to win promotion back to the Premier League last season.

Gustavo Hamer, the reigning Championship player of the year, remains United’s prized asset but the likes of Cooper and Harrison Burrows also caught the eye of rival clubs after impressive first seasons at Bramall Lane.

Cooper was named United’s player of the year as the Blades reached the play-off final, only to lose late on to Sunderland, and was linked with a move to Everton earlier in the summer. While that didn’t get too much traction, with Cooper looking to play football rather than sit on the bench, news of interest from West Ham United was a different proposition.

The Hammers cast a glance over the former Plymouth Argyle stopper as they look to reprofile their goalkeeping department, which includes former Blades man Wes Foderingham, after Lukasz Fabianski ‘s departure. But they have made a move elsewhere after agreeing a deal for Leicester City’s Mads Hermansen.

Talk is of the fee being in the region of £20m, and if the move completes as expected then it could be double good news for the Blades - in that it should end the Londoners’ interest in Cooper, but also weaken one of their expected promotion rivals on the eve of the new Championship season.

The Foxes, under new boss Marti Cifuentes, host United’s city rivals Wednesday in their opening game back in the Championship on Sunday, a day after United host Bristol City at Bramall Lane in their own curtain-raiser.

Cooper is understood to be happy in Sheffield and focused on helping the Blades go one better than last season in their bid to regain their place in the Premier League. But he remains ambitious, like all United’s players, and seems destined to play Premier League football at some point in his career.

Speaking ahead of his first competitive game as Blades boss, after replacing Chris Wilder at the helm earlier this summer, boss Ruben Selles said of whether Cooper and Hamer could still leave before the September 1 transfer deadline: "Well hopefully not.

“Hopefully they stay with us and that is my intention. The situations with the names you mention is pretty different to the situation with Anel [Ahmedhodzic, the defender who joined Feyenoord this week after expressing a desire to leave Bramall Lane]. I never say never in this business, because I know how it works. But our intention is to keep our key players with us."