Ruben Selles explains Jack Robinson decision as Sheffield United look for defensive boost

He is a player who still divides opinion amongst a section of the Sheffield United fanbase but Ruben Selles is the latest manager to have been impressed enough by Jack Robinson’s qualities, both on and off the pitch, to name him the Blades captain. The 31-year-old is hoping to be fit enough to start tomorrow’s season opener at home to Bristol City.

He missed a couple of games in pre-season after a foot issue, leaving United’s already-depleted defence looking positively threadbare, but returned to training ahead of the City clash as United begin their quest to exercise the demons of last season’s painful play-off final defeat.

Selles and his coaching staff have been impressed by Robinson’s attitude in the wake of their appointment, with the former Liverpool man the most experienced outfield member of a dressing room that lost another leader in the week as Kieffer Moore was sold to Wrexham.

Young players around him such as Tyler Bindon, Femi Seriki and Harrison Burrows will only benefit from Robinson’s experience, even if his place could soon come under more serious threat if the Blades manage to bring Nils Zätterström to Bramall Lane in this transfer window.

“I think Jack's experiences in the club, the competition and also in the dressing room, is invaluable if we can use it in the proper way,” admitted Selles, when asked why he had followed the lead of Paul Heckingbottom and Chris Wilder in handing Robinson the armband.

“And that's what I expect from him, professionalism and to drive the standards high of the club. And the way to communicate and support everything we are doing. I think for us, he has been there from the very beginning and he should continue like that.”

Selles must decide whether Robinson is in the right physical condition to face Gerhard Struber’s side tomorrow tea time, with Welsh international Rhys Norrington-Davies on standby to replace him if not.

The impressive Tyler Bindon, bar late illness or injury, is a certainty to make his competitive Blades debut after signing on loan from Nottingham Forest, while Unitedites could get their first glimpse of Djibril Soumare after the Senegalese midfielder joined the Blades on loan from Braga earlier this month.

City are also a team in transition, appointing former Barnsley boss Struber as Liam Manning’s successor following his departure to Norwich City, and signed former United target Emil Riis this summer after he left Preston North End.

"I think you need to find information in different ways,” said Selles. “You need to study the new manager, and what he’s done in the past, and we need to check more individual players. What does Riis coming into the team mean for them?

“What does it mean for the position of Sinclair Armstrong? How will they use him, or can they use both of them together? There is no record where you can track a trend, so you need to be ready for all the different parameters. But you also need to be really focused on yourself and how you want to do things as well, and not lose sight of that.”