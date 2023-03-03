Blades boss acknowleges mental challenge his side may face after “huge” Spurs win

Paul Heckingbottom and his coaching staff have worked as hard on their players’ mental states as their physical in the last few days, as they look to ensure focus shifts to a big Championship clash at Blackburn Rovers following more heroics in the FA Cup.

United booked their place in the quarter-finals of the competition earlier this week by beating Tottenham Hotspur at Bramall Lane, setting up a last-eight clash with Rovers in South Yorkshire.

Tomorrow’s league game may be a dress rehearsal for that game but is also big for both side’s hopes of playing in the Premier League next season, with second facing fourth in the Championship’s early kick-off.

And Heckingbottom said: “We did well against Spurs; we managed the game well and we won it. Probably, from our point of view now, it’s managing the emotional side of it as well, from the huge result. And it is a huge result.

“But my focus shifts now straight away to Blackburn. I’m not so sure everyone else’s can straight away. So we need to make sure in the next couple of days we prepare mentally and physically for the Blackburn game.

That’s been another reason for us trying to divide the competitions and just enjoy this, taking [the FA Cup] for what it is. Hopefully it can turn into something good.

“But at the minute we’re enjoying it. In a few weeks, we’ll have another game in it. But before then, it’s back to the business in the league.”

United made eight changes for the visit of Spurs in a bid to inject fresh energy into their side after last weekend’s home win over Watford, and also help preserve the mental energy of some of their key men this season.