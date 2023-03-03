Key trio amongst the availability concerns for Blades ahead of Blackburn trip

Sheffield United hope to welcome back two key defenders for tomorrow’s trip to Blackburn Rovers after being struck down by the recent bout of illness in the Blades camp.

Jayden Bogle and Ciaran Clark were both absent from the teamsheet for the midweek FA Cup win over Tottenham Hotspur, with the mystery illness affecting a number of players. Jack Robinson has also been affected but played 90 minutes against Spurs, while Adam Davies was not risked for the visit of the Premier League giants after struggling with a thigh strain.

One of the biggest positives from the Spurs win was the return of George Baldock, making his first appearance since January after suffering a hamstring issue. With Bogle ill, he played just over an hour before being replaced, with Ben Osborn seeing out the game at right wing-back.

“There’s no way we could have done any more with George,” insisted Heckingbottom, who revealed no fresh injury concerns from the Spurs game.

“We wanted Jayden but he’s ill. He would have played when George came off, and Ciaran as well. Robbo’s been ill as well.

“Davo is carrying a little thigh strain, so I didn’t even consider him tonight. He’s disappointed to miss out on an opportunity but the bigger thing for me is having everyone fit and available. Because further down the line, who knows what may happen. He may be needed and I need him fit.”

Asked if Bogle will be fit and available to make the trip to Ewood Park for the Blackburn clash, which pits second against fourth in the Championship’s early kick-off, Heckingbottom said: “He should be.

“He was in training at the beginning of the week but feeling under the weather. He’s just been too unwell. So he didn’t play for two reasons; he wasn’t fit enough but also with the fact we’ve had so many with [the illness] and we’re trying to limit it getting passed around the squad any further.”

