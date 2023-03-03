Blades’ Easter Monday trip to Burnley moved for television coverage

Sheffield United’s top-of-the-table clash with Burnley next month has seen its kick-off time changed after being selected for live TV coverage.

United’s trip to the league leaders remains on Easter Monday, April 10, but will now kick off at 8pm after being selected for Sky Sports coverage. United will release ticket information in due course.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The move will impact supporters, with no easy trains back to Sheffield on the evening after the game. The only trains back to the Steel City after full-time leave Burnley Manchester Road - a mile away and a 20-minute walk from Turf Moor - at 10.59pm - and don’t return to Sheffield until 6.42am at the earliest, with a five-hour wait in Leeds.

Blades fan @Maximoose22_ summed the situation up on social media, replying to the announcement: “As always, thinking of the fans.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad