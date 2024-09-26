Sheffield United, Leeds United given "hands off" transfer warning over Birmingham City star man
Yorkshire rivals Sheffield United and Leeds United have been handed a transfer warning over a reported summer transfer target - who only joined his current club in January this year. The Blades and Leeds were both linked with South Korean midfielder Paik Seung-ho in the transfer window, along with a host of other Championship clubs, after Birmingham City dropped into League One.
But the former Barcelona B man remained in the Midlands after the window closed and has been a key part of their good start to life in League One, going joint-top of the table alongside Wrexham ahead of this weekend’s games. Rival clubs are still understood to be keeping an eye on the 27-year-old remains but Davies told Birmingham Live: “There would have definitely been interest in him.
“But I was very consistent all along that he was going to be a key player this season and in future years. He’s an excellent player and an excellent character. In my mind there was no real threat of losing him. He has been excellent so far and needs to maintain those standards.”
United were in the market for extra midfield strength in the summer after losing a host of players from the middle of the park, including Ben Osborn and Ollie Norwood, but were unable to bring in real cover and competition for first-choice pair Oliver Arblaster and Vini Souza. With Arblaster injured, that has opened the door for youngster Sydie Peck to get his chance - which he has grabbed with both hands ahead of this weekend’s trip to Portsmouth.
