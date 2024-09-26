Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chris Wilder’s verdict on scheduling change for Sheffield United’s derby clash with Sheffield Wednesday later this year

Chris Wilder, the Sheffield United manager, has praised the “sensible” decision to delay kick-off in November’s Steel City derby against Wednesday at Bramall Lane to allow more fans to attend Remembrance Sunday events. The game was originally moved to 12pm on the Sunday but after discussions between both clubs and Sky, that has been switched to half an hour later.

That still has not been enough for some sections of supporters, who would have preferred a much later kick-off time or ideally a different date for the game altogether, but Sky’s schedule rules most things in modern-day football and the hope is that the change will give fans enough time to attend events in the city centre before making their way to Bramall Lane.

A statement from the Blades, who will also mark Remembrance Sunday in their own way inside Bramall Lane, earlier today read: “The EFL, together with Sky Sports, understands that the people of Sheffield wish to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and therefore the fixture has been moved to provide supporters an opportunity to attend both events, if so desired.

“As with previous matches scheduled on Remembrance Sunday over the years, time will be taken at Bramall Lane to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, including a pre-match ceremony featuring a bugler alongside the laying of wreaths by the two club captains.”

And Wilder, speaking ahead of his side’s trip to Portsmouth earlier today, backed the move. “Sensible decisions,” he said. “With everything involved around the game, you want sensible decisions to be made and everyone to be taken into account. It’s an important day for the country, of course it is, and one that we all respect and honour. And rightly so. A sensible decision has had to be made and it has been.

“We understand who our paymasters are for the majority of the time but there has to be that consideration of the major stakeholders, which are both football clubs and most importantly, both sets of supporters on the day. And everybody who wants to watch it as well, who will have attended events in and around the city.”