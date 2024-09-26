Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United flop opens up on Bramall Lane "unhappiness" after Norwich City transfer move

Sheffield United flop Anis Slimane has opened up on his “unhappiness” at Bramall Lane after his move to Championship rivals Norwich City late in the summer transfer window. The Tunisian international made just four starts for the Blades since his move from Brondby last year, and joined the Canaries on loan on deadline day.

Slimane, we understand, was desperate to leave Bramall Lane and the player even requested a meeting with the Blades hierarchy in a bid to accelerate a move away. He refused to play in a League Cup tie away at Barnsley after interest from Norwich City materialised, which hardly endeared him any further to Blades fans or manager Chris Wilder, and he has made two appearances for City so far before being sidelined through injury.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Johannes Hoff Thorup, the boss at Carrow Road, knew Slimane from his own time in Denmark and the deal could yet become a permanent one if certain conditions are met. Speaking to Tipsbladet in Denmark, Slimane said: "It has been a hard time in England, but also exciting and educational. I took a huge step to the Premier League and everyone knows the Premier League and knows how tough and strong a league it is.

"It has been a huge, huge experience to have the opportunity to try myself in that league, but conversely, it has also been hard. I knew that when I made the decision. Moving abroad has been hard, although, of course, I know the language. The culture is different, and the game is played in a different way than I have been used to, but it has been fine. It has not been harder than I had expected - I was prepared for the worst, but I have taken everything with a smile and kept my head up."

Slimane was signed as a low-cost gamble by then-Blades boss Paul Heckingbottom ahead of United’s Premier League adventure but it was a punt that didn’t pay off, with the midfielder not up to the physical demands of the top-flight and unable to break into the Blades side. He had featured off the bench in all of United’s early season Championship games before his request to leave, featuring off the left with boss Chris Wilder unconvinced of his abilities as a central midfielder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was unhappy with both the position and playing time at Sheffield United, and then Norwich came on the field,” Slimane added. “I know Johannes and the way he wants to play, and of course he also knows me, so it's been a good match and it feels right. Johannes really wanted me, but I also wanted it madly the other way around. It's just a really good match.”