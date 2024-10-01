Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield United looking to maintain unbeaten run as they return to Bramall Lane to face Swansea City

Wednesday evening’s trip to “top team” Sheffield United will be a stiff test of Swansea City’s credentials this season, defender Ben Cabango has admitted, as the Blades look to continue their unbeaten start to the new campaign. United are one of only two sides not to taste defeat this term in the league, along with Blackburn Rovers, after Saturday’s battling draw at Portsmouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chris Wilder’s men will be looking to sign off for the international break with two more positive displays in their two upcoming home games, against the Swans tomorrow and struggling Luton Town this weekend. Cabango will come up against a familiar face at Bramall Lane, in Welsh international teammate Kieffer Moore, and speaking after their weekend draw with Bristol City the defender admitted his side are expecting a difficult afternoon in South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our Sheffield United newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We 100 per cent want to keep that unbeaten run going,” he said. “We know it will be a tough test, and we know they are going to be a top team. They have just been relegated from the Premier League and it is going to be a really good test for us. Hopefully we can go up there and give a good performance and get a result.”

Manager Luke Williams warned the Blades to expect a “honest” performance from his side at Bramall Lane, after their weekend draw at home to Bristol City. “We know we have to continue to improve and keep working,” he said. “There is plenty we can take from how we have started the season, we are in a good position.

“The thing is we want to be in a better position, and that’s how we feel at the moment and that’s the feeling in the dressing room. We know we are working in an honest way, we are trying to learn from each performance. I know people hear this sort of thing a lot, but we are working to improve at both ends of the pitch. It sounds very easy, but it’s a difficult thing to do.”