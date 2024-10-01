Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Latest on Sheffield United’s ongoing takeover situation amid reports of rival club bids and clarity on EFL stance

Sheffield United are the only English club that the US-based group of investors looking to take over at Bramall Lane have made a serious bid for, The Star has been told. The group have previously held initial discussions with West Brom while a report over the weekend, suggesting that the group “tried to buy” Preston North End, caused yet more concern from supporters about their level of resource.

But we understand that conversations about Preston were only brief as the group scoured the market for clubs that may be available and that focus switched to United midway through the Blades’ promotion season of 2022/23. Reaching the Premier League alleviated the pressure on Prince Abdullah to sell the club back then but he has since agreed a price with the consortium, led by US-based Englishmen Tom Page and Dominic Hughes.

Sources close to both sides of the deal have since acknowledged that the ball is in the would-be owners’ court now, with the finer details and structure of the proposed deal understood to be a sticking point. Those sources have indicated that the EFL have been satisfied in their checks on all of the investors, who had to prove evidence both of their funds and where it originated, and that no further members of the consortium are currently being sought.

As we reported recently there are growing doubts from some behind the scenes at Bramall Lane as to whether the deal will get done but it is not yet dead in the water, despite the increasing frustration on both sides at the delay. There were hopes much earlier in the summer that the takeover could be sorted in time to improve the resources at Chris Wilder’s disposal in the transfer market but, as we enter October, the future ownership of the Blades remains uncertain.

Talks remain ongoing aimed at reaching a resolution and amongst that uncertainty United have started the season strongly on the pitch, going into October unbeaten in their first seven league games of the season.