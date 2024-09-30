Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield United risk losing star men ahead of key period which includes derby clashes against Leeds and Wednesday

Sheffield United will be bracing themselves for the probability of losing one of their key men in the next few weeks, with three big players close to picking up suspensions. Championship players who are booked five times before their side’s 19th game of the season is concluded will receive an automatic suspension, with the threshold then increasing to 10 after that point.

United’s 19th game of the season is away to West Bromwich Albion in early December, with key derby clashes against the likes of Leeds United (October 18) and city rivals Wednesday (November 10) before that date. Stand-in skipper Vini Souza is at the most risk, picking up four bookings in his first seven league games of the season with his most recent coming after Saturday’s goalless draw at Portsmouth.

Top scorer Gus Hamer is one behind on three while defender Anel Ahmedhodzic is also two yellows away from a one-match ban and both must tread carefully over the next 12 league games. United will hope that Souza gets through both this week’s home games, against Swansea City on Wednesday and Luton Town on Saturday, without incident to ensure he’s available for the trip to Elland Road, especially with doubts over Oliver Arblaster’s fitness following an ankle issue.

After the 19th game United’s players must avoid picking up 10 bookings before their 37th, or they will sit out two further games. United are also waiting to discover whether they will pick up their fourth FA charge of the season after the melee at the final whistle at Fratton Park. If the incident is included in referee Matt Donohue’s match report then the Football Association will review the incident, having already handed down punishments of £8,500 and £17,000 to United already this season following similar scenes against Wrexham and then Watford.