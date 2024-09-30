Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Former Sheffield United man to miss Blades reunion after rivals Leeds United confirm huge injury blow

Ethan Ampadu, the forgotten Sheffield United loanee during the Blades’ Premier League struggle of 2020/21, will miss the reunion with his former club next month after his current club Leeds United confirmed the extent of his huge injury blow. Ampadu spent that campaign on loan at Bramall Lane from Chelsea but played the majority of it in front of empty stadiums as United were relegated back to the Championship during the Covid-19 era.

He has since reignited his career with a move to Elland Road, where he was named club captain. But he has sustained a serious knee injury that will keep him out of action until the new year, ruling him out of United’s trip up the M1 just after the international break. The Welsh international doesn’t require surgery on the lateral ligament issue, suffered during Leeds’ weekend 3-0 win over Coventry, but he won’t return to training until December.

Leeds boss Daniel Farke said of Ampadu’s injury: “I have to confirm it's serious ... he has damaged his lateral ligament. The doctors have recommended conservative treatment so he doesn't need surgery. It's realistic to speak about 10 weeks before he returns to team training. You would expect him to be back at some point during December and obviously he needs a bit of team training before he's available back for the games, so we expect him to be just back available at some point in January."

Dan James could return to face United after a hamstring injury which has seen him miss Leeds’ last four games but Max Wober will miss about six weeks of action as he prepares to go under the knife this week for corrective surgery on his own knee issue. Ampadu played 29 times in all competitions for the Blades and went on to have loan spells at Spezia and Venezia before a £7m move to Leeds from Chelsea last summer.

Jayden Bogle is set to face United for the first time since leaving for Leeds earl