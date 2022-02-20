Sheffield United: Surprise short-term managerial return as Reading sack Veljko Paunović

Reading have confirmed that they have parted company with coach Veljko Paunović, despite the Royals picking up a rare victory yesterday over Preston.

Two goals from former Sheffield Wednesday forward Lucas Joao and another from long-time Blades target John Swift had Reading cruising before Dan Johnson and Cameron Archer pulled Preston back into the game to set up a nervy finish, which the Royals managed to see out.

Paul Ince has taken over as manager of Reading on a temporary basis

Reading are five points outside of the relegation zone and it transpired yesterday evening that the club had met with Paunović ealier in the day and a decision was taken to relieve the Serb of his duties.

That call didn’t come as much of a shock but more surprising is the return to management of Paul Ince, who will take control, albeit on a temporary basis, for now.

Ince, who has in the past been in charge of Blackburn and MK Dons among others, hasn’t managed since leaving Blackpool in 2014 but Reading stated that the former England captain “has been appointed to take charge of first team affairs on an interim basis alongside Academy Manager Michael Gilkes, while we embark on the thorough search for a new permanent manager.”

Ince’s son, Tom, is currently on loan at Reading from Stoke City.

Sheffield United aren’t due to play Reading until April, at which time a decision will almost certainly have been taken on a permanent boss for the Royals.