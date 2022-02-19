Baldock limped-off towards the end of today’s 4-0 win over Swansea City, heading straight down the tunnel for treatment on what appeared to be a knee injury.

The 28-year-old had earlier scored a superb first-half goal, smashing a volley past Andy Fisher after Morgan Gibbs-White’s opener.

With fellow right-sided wing-back Jayden Bogle already ruled out of action - and Heckingbottom admitting his problem could be worse than first feared - United will be forced to reshuffle their rearguard against the visitors from Ewood Park if Baldock does not recover in time.

“We need to scan George,” Heckingbottom said. “Our workload shifted after Christmas, when we had games getting called off left right and centre because of Covid-19 and things. Because of that, we expected some soft tissue injuries. But we’ve been really unlucky since then I think.”

Speaking before the meeting with City, which also saw Billy Sharp find the back of the net before Gibbs-White bagged his second, Heckingbottom suggested United were “hoping to manage” Bogle through until the end of the season after he was diagnosed with a knee complaint.

George Baldock of Sheffield United limped out of the win over Swansea City: Simon Bellis / Sportimage

But after watching his team climb to sixth in the table, Heckingbottom said: “We’ve got another one with Jayden. I don’t know too much about it but it’s not looking great at the moment. But that’s what the squad is there for.”