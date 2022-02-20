With eight of his first 12 matches in charge taking place away from home thanks to a series of postponements over the Christmas and New Year period, Heckingbottom expressed concerns before City’s visit that this United squad could struggle to establish a proper rapport with the crowd.

But speaking after goals from George Baldock and Billy Sharp, sandwiched in between a Morgan Gibbs-White brace, lifted them to sixth in the Championship table, he told The Star: “I hope that (relationship) is growing. I know what type of football this area needs and wants. I know because I am from this area. People want to see you giving everything. They want to see you work hard. If you do that and it’s not good enough on the day then, so be it. But people around here will still forgive you if you put everything in.”