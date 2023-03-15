The Black Cats boss gave his thoughts on the Championship run in and made a claim about the Sheffield United squad compared with Burnley and Middlesbrough.

Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray praised the work of Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom and his Sheffield United squad in comparison with promotion rivals Middlesbrough and Burnley ahead of Wednesday's Championship meeting.

The Blades travel to the Stadium of Light tonight and look to bounce back from a bitter 1-0 defeat to Luton Town as Michael Carrick's Middlesbrough closed the gap between second and third with a draw against Stoke City last night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sunderland's play-off hopes aren't dead yet, although they are outside contenders for a place in the top six, and Mowbray has given his analysis of the sides vying for promotion in his pre-match press conference.

He said: "I think everybody knows how Sheffield United play, everybody knows they have outside centre-halves in a back three that push up the pitch and overlap and join in and create overloads. I don't think it's a surprise.

"Burnley have been a surprise to the league because they are so different to what they were and Kompany has brought a totally different dynamic with different types of players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In our game against them, they played the big centre-forward through the middle in the first half and we were 2-0 up and then he brought his two flying, fast, clever, intelligent wingers on and changed the game.

"I'd have to say they have Premier League depth and lots of different types of footballers and yet I don't see that depth in Sheffield United and I think they've done amazingly well to be where they are."

The Black Cats boss also had praise for fellow North East side Middlesbrough and how Carrick has rejuvenated the side since arriving in October.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mowbray said: "Middlesbrough, we can all see, have had an amazing run and it's amazing to see how they have gelled as a group. There has been investment. They have a lot of players in their team who can score goals and it's going to be a really interesting last 10 games for both of them clubs.

"Luton have done amazingly well. It's not the first year, they made the play-offs last year. You look at their stadium and environment and it feels like a small club and yet they've invested as well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Cauley Woodrow, three years ago was one of the best players in the Championship, and yet he sits on their bench every week and comes on for the last 20 minutes."

Sheffield United are pulling together to try and secure automatic promotion: Warren Little/Getty Images

Despite his comment about Sheffield United's squad depth, Mowbray accepted that tonight's fixture would be "really dangerous" for Sunderland.