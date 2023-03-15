News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield United predicted XI v Sunderland with change in the middle and the handbrake off - gallery

The Championship promotion race is shaping up to be a real battle to the finish as Sheffield United look to evade the clutches of the chasing pack and seal their place in the Premier League for next season.

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall
Published 15th Mar 2023, 12:24 GMT

Their latest clash takes them to Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as they look to bounce back from Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Luton Town, the Blades’ fourth loss in their last six league games.

Boss Paul Heckingbottom has a number of selection headaches to consider ahead of another seismic encounter, as he looks to arrest his side’s slump in form.

“In July, if any fan had asked us is we could be in this position right now, if any fan had been asked themselves if they would have taken being in this position at this stage of the season, then everyone would have replied ‘yes’ without hesitation,” he said.

“We’ve worked hard to get here. Especially internally, when things have been more about cuts than spending since the summer. We are incredibly proud of what these lads have done to get here and now we want to see it through.”

We tasked our man with selecting the side he would send out to face Sunderland – do you agree with his selections?

Sheffield United travel to Sunderland on Wednesday evening: Richard Sellers/PA

1. Stadium of De-Light?

Sheffield United travel to Sunderland on Wednesday evening: Richard Sellers/PA Photo: Richard Sellers

Was beaten at his near post against Luton but was not helped at all by those in front of him at the weekend and deserves to keep his place

2. Wes Foderingham

Was beaten at his near post against Luton but was not helped at all by those in front of him at the weekend and deserves to keep his place Photo: Simon Bellis

A toss-up between him and Baldock but with United talking about being brave and taking the handbrake off, the more attack-minded Bogle gets the nod in my side

3. Jayden Bogle

A toss-up between him and Baldock but with United talking about being brave and taking the handbrake off, the more attack-minded Bogle gets the nod in my side Photo: Simon Bellis

Scored his first goal in United colours earlier in the season against Sunderland and another one would go down very well at the Stadium of Light

4. Anel Ahmedhodzic

Scored his first goal in United colours earlier in the season against Sunderland and another one would go down very well at the Stadium of Light Photo: Michael Regan

SunderlandThe ChampionshipBladesPaul HeckingbottomPremier LeagueStadium of LightLuton Town