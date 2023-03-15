News you can trust since 1887
Luton Town boss admits surprise as Billy Sharp escapes punishment for ‘punch’ in Sheffield United clash

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has addressed the incident in which Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp appeared to lash out at one of his player.

Ben McKenna
By Ben McKenna
Published 15th Mar 2023, 09:54 GMT
Updated 15th Mar 2023, 09:56 GMT

Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has expressed his surprise after Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp escaped punishment following an off-the-ball incident in Saturday’s Championship fixture at Bramall Lane.

The Hatters won 1-0 thanks to ex-Barnsley man Carlton Morris scoring early in the second half. Late in the game, Sharp appeared to lash out at Hatters defender Tom Lockyer after a ball over the top ran out of his reach.

The Blades forward caught Lockyer on the back of the head as the duo tangled but neither the referee or his assistants seemed to take notice of the incident.

Edwards admitted ahead of Luton’s home game with Bristol City on Wednesday evening that he felt the referee was close enough to have made a decision on the incident.

Edwards said: “I am with his position, the ref’s position at the time. He looked like he was in a good position looking right at it and not too far away.

“Another one of those that we didn’t get, so yes, a little bit surprised that the ref didn’t take any action on that one.”

