Luton Town manager Rob Edwards has expressed his surprise after Sheffield United striker Billy Sharp escaped punishment following an off-the-ball incident in Saturday’s Championship fixture at Bramall Lane.

The Hatters won 1-0 thanks to ex-Barnsley man Carlton Morris scoring early in the second half. Late in the game, Sharp appeared to lash out at Hatters defender Tom Lockyer after a ball over the top ran out of his reach.

The Blades forward caught Lockyer on the back of the head as the duo tangled but neither the referee or his assistants seemed to take notice of the incident.

Edwards admitted ahead of Luton’s home game with Bristol City on Wednesday evening that he felt the referee was close enough to have made a decision on the incident.

Edwards said: “I am with his position, the ref’s position at the time. He looked like he was in a good position looking right at it and not too far away.