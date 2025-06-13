"Great fit" - Sheffield United could face rival competition for transfer option after “strong offer” detailed

With Anel Ahmedhodzic and Jack Robinson the only senior centre-halves on their books, and both entering the final year of their contracts at the end of this month, the middle of defence will be a priority position for Sheffield United this summer - whoever is in charge. The Blades’ owners are considering a change of management, with Chris Wilder’s future at Bramall Lane shrouded in doubt.

The manager had already begun work in the transfer market after last month’s painful defeat to Sunderland in the Championship play-off final, while United confirmed Nigerian 20-year-old Ehije Ukaki as their first summer signing earlier this week.

To give themselves the best chance of going one better next season and regaining their place in the Premier League, however, players with prior experience of a gruelling Championship season would be more beneficial - with one, former Swansea City defender Harry Darling, available on a free this summer.

Darling is understood to have been a previous player of interest to United and will leave south Wales this summer when his contract expires. He made a mark against the Blades last season, albeit not in the way he would have liked, after being sent off for a crunching tackle on Rhian Brewster.

But his capability on the ball has seen him earmarked as a potential option for a number of second-tier sides - including Norwich City, now managed by Darling’s former boss at MK Dons in former Bristol City man Liam Manning.

Swansea made what director of football Richard Montague described recently as “what we thought was a very strong offer and I believe he would think is a very strong offer,” but the Swans have also assessed other options in case, as expected, Darling walks for free this summer.

Speaking recently to the Pink'Un, Manning said when asked about his summer transfer work: "I don't want to put a number on that, but I've done my best to assess the squad and we know which positions we're going for. I had a good time with Harry a few years ago and I'm sure he'll have a lot of offers, but I think he'd be a great fit."

United have also kept tabs on another Championship free agent option this summer, in the shape of Jimmy Dunne. The defender, who has played right-back for QPR but can also operate at centre-half, is set to leave Loftus Road when his contract expires, with United seeing a bid rejected for him back in January.