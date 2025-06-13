Chris Wilder has already made Sheffield United future plan clear as job uncertainty drags on

Chris Wilder has already made his future ambition at Sheffield United clear, as uncertainty over his future in charge at Bramall Lane rumbles on. As we revealed yesterday, the Blades boss is in the dark about his role as the club’s new owners consider a change at the top.

Despite reports otherwise, a decision has not yet been made and communicated to Wilder, we understand, but the revelation that his position is under threat sparked an outpouring of debate amongst Unitedites on social media.

Support for the 57-year-old seemed to outweigh any other emotion amongst supporters, with the new Championship season now less than two months away. The timing of the conversations also seems curious given COH Sports’ decision to hand Wilder a new deal less than five months ago, which is scheduled to run until 2028.

The Blades boss had also begun planning for the new campaign in the almost three weeks since their last one was ended by a cruel play-off final defeat to Sunderland at Wembley, with a number of transfer targets identified to help the Blades go one better next time out and regain their place in the Premier League.

Speaking after signing his new deal, Wilder admitted: “I’m delighted. A pretty easy decision from my point of view, to commit for the next three and a half years. I think it goes under the radar how early we are into this rebuild as well, and the amount of work that we did in the summer.

“I’m delighted with the players, their attitude, the culture, the connection back with the supporters. People talk about how managers need two or three windows to really settle the team down and get them connected. So to get ourselves in a position to do that, in the short space of time that we've done it, is a great effort from the coaches, the people that I work with and the players.

“I think it gives stability to the football club, to the players as well, knowing that we're here for the medium-to-long-term future. You always know the nature of the business, you’ve got to win games of football, and we've done that.”

Wilder faced a big rebuild job last summer after United’s relegation from the Premier League, with a huge turnover of players, ongoing takeover uncertainty and a minus-two point start to the season. But a number of inspired signings, including Harrison Burrows, Michael Cooper and Tyrese Campbell, helped reset the mood around United and kickstarted last season’s promotion bid.

Asked how he saw the next three and a half years left on his deal, Wilder admitted: “Well, I don't think you can get ahead of yourself too much. You’ve got to go and win the next game of football and if you don't, you’ve got to go and win the one after that.

“There's always short, medium and long term but I've said for quite a while, I think the club's in a really good place. The ambition of the owners has been there for everybody to see over this window, with the backing and support they've given myself and the recruitment department.

“We’ve talked about AI and data and stuff like that but we’re all working together to put us in a strong position. The statement that the owners put out was to establish themselves as a Premier League football club.

“We'd like to get back there and we have to show that ambition. We can’t hide from it; that's where we want to be. There’s no reason not to have dreams and not trying to achieve your goals.”

As a lifetime United fan and former player, Wilder had already experienced the highs and lows of life at the Lane before he returned to his boyhood club in 2016. “It’s not about me,” he replied when asked if he thought about cementing a legacy in South Yorkshire.

“It’s about serving the football club. I came in to help the club in 2016 and I think we're in an incredible position from there, to where we are now. Yeah, there have been a couple of seasons of disappointment but on the whole, the eight years have been pretty successful.

“I was at dinner on Monday and and I was sat next to Steve Charles, who part of the team that went down into the Fourth Division in 1981. The ground was falling to pieces, the Kop was the Kop and the John Street stand was falling to pieces. The ‘new’ stand wasn't a new stand, it was pretty old.

“The Bramall Lane stand and the corners weren't filled in. And then I looked out onto the ground at night, and what an incredible ground it is. A historic ground, and with a modern feel. And full all the time. When I made my debut, there were 7,000 supporters there.

“Through my lifetime supporting Sheffield United, there have been a few periods of success but not enough. We’re going through a period which is pretty good, Really healthy crowds, away support, a superb academy which is top drawer and ambitious to try and be a cat one academy.

“A new training ground purchased and we’ll develop that. A good group of players and a lot of assets in there as well, a lot of young players. This is a decent period for the football club. I know sometimes there are bumps in the road. But I think, generally, we’re in a pretty decent and healthy position.”