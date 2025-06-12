Sheffield United-linked star set for big-money transfer amid ongoing Chris Wilder future uncertainty

Sheffield United’s news agenda today has been dominated by uncertainty over manager Chris Wilder’s future at Bramall Lane, but things are also heating up elsewhere in the Championship with the new season less than two months away. As we reported this morning, United’s board have met to discuss whether to part company with their manager.

As we revealed, those making the decision are not unanimous either way with Wilder in the dark just months after signing a new three-year deal at his boyhood club. After some time away following the pain of losing last season’s play-off final against Sunderland at Wembley, Wilder returned to work as enthused as ever to go one better next term.

He had continued the process of identifying potential transfer targets ahead of another summer rebuild, which may now be entrusted to another manager if the COH Sports ownership group decide to swing the axe.

One player who was unlikely to have been under consideration was Norwich City star Borja Sainz, who was linked with United earlier this year as a crucial summer in terms of his Carrow Road contract edged nearer.

But back then there was no interest from United in the free-scoring winger and that isn’t thought to have changed, with the Spaniard nearing a big-money move to Porto. They have reportedly had a €15m offer turned down by United’s Championship rivals but that hasn’t dissuaded the Portuguese club, with El Correo reporting “not much difference” between the two sides’ valuation of the 24-year-old.