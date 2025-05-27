Sheffield United were sentenced to another season at least in the Championship after defeat in the play-off final on Saturday, with Sunderland instead returning to the top-flight at their expense. The Blades looked good value for a long-awaited play-off promotion when they went ahead through Tyrese Campbell, before the Black Cats hit back late on to lift the trophy.

The experience will make United even more determined to go one better next season, with the make-up of the 2025/26 Championship now confirmed after Charlton’s victory over Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Read more: Blades need to heed lessons from costly mistake on this day in 2021

Big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham will also fancy their chances of making an instant impression on the second tier after promotion from League One, while Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City will be looking for a quick return to the Premier League after struggling in the top-flight last term.