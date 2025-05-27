Sheffield United's 2025/26 Championship finish predicted as rivals Wednesday, Wrexham discover season outcome

Danny Hall
By Danny Hall

Football writer

Published 27th May 2025, 18:00 BST
Updated 28th May 2025, 18:00 BST

Sheffield United's 2025/26 Championship finish predicted as rivals Wednesday, Wrexham discover season outcome

Sheffield United were sentenced to another season at least in the Championship after defeat in the play-off final on Saturday, with Sunderland instead returning to the top-flight at their expense. The Blades looked good value for a long-awaited play-off promotion when they went ahead through Tyrese Campbell, before the Black Cats hit back late on to lift the trophy.

The experience will make United even more determined to go one better next season, with the make-up of the 2025/26 Championship now confirmed after Charlton’s victory over Leyton Orient in the League One play-off final at Wembley.

Read more: Blades need to heed lessons from costly mistake on this day in 2021

Big-spending Birmingham City and Wrexham will also fancy their chances of making an instant impression on the second tier after promotion from League One, while Ipswich Town, Southampton and Leicester City will be looking for a quick return to the Premier League after struggling in the top-flight last term.

Here’s how the current bookies’ odds suggest that the 2025/26 table will look come the close of next season, in reverse order - where will the Blades finish compared to their rivals including Wednesday and Wrexham?

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms).

1. 24th: Oxford United (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms). | Gary Oakley/PA Wire

Photo Sales
Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms).

2. 23rd: Charlton Athletic (relegated)

Title odds: 100-1 (with two firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 66-1 (with seven firms).

3. 22nd: Preston North End

Title odds: 66-1 (with seven firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Title odds: 66-1 (with six firms).

4. 21st: Portsmouth

Title odds: 66-1 (with six firms). | Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:SunderlandChampionshipMake-upWrexhamBirmingham CityLeague OneLeyton OrientCharltonBlack CatsPremier LeagueLeicester CityPromotionBladesSouthamptonIpswich Town
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice